Man Arrested On Child Porn Offences At Australian Defence Force Facility

A man was arrested at an Australian Defence Force (ADF) facility on the Victoria-New South Wales border and charged with child pornography offences on Friday.

Victoria Police confirmed in a statement that a 30-year-old Queensland man was arrested in Bonegilla, south of Albury and the NSW border before being interviewed by police and charged with transmitting, soliciting and producing child pornography content.

Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into the alleged transmission of child abuse material. https://t.co/ajPZ7IlEFj pic.twitter.com/eLYexAU82q — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 21, 2017

It remains unclear as to whether the man is a current serving member of the ADF.

The arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation launched by detectives from the Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) in collaboration with Queensland Police looking into the alleged transmission of child abuse content.

HuffPost Australia has contacted the ADF for a comment in relation to the charges.

The accused male has been remanded in custody by police and is expected to appear at Wodonga Magistrates Court on Monday July 24.

