A 55-year-old man was charged with the lesser offence of dangerous driving occasioning death.

Angry crowds gathered in the streets of Perth and Kalgoorlie on Friday after a 56-year-old man was found not guilty of the manslaughter of a Western Australian Aboriginal teenager in 2016.

Fourteen-year-old Elijah Doughty died in Kalgoorlie after being struck by a ute while allegedly riding a stolen motorbike police linked to the accused man, whose identity has been suppressed. The manslaughter charge handed down to the 55-year-old sparked a series of violent protests and racially charged abuse in the town, which remains deeply divided.

Angry scenes outside court after verdict in Elijah Doughty trial @westaustralian pic.twitter.com/Z2hOrRDaxh — Shannon Hampton (@ShannonHampton_) July 21, 2017

BREAKING: These are the scenes in Kalgoorlie after a 56yo man was found not guilty of manslaughter over Elijah Doughty's death. #9News pic.twitter.com/dsKoX55bWX July 21, 2017

Grief is the word to describe the atmosphere here in Kalgoorlie at the moment - people in the crowd deeply upset by this outcome. pic.twitter.com/ZAqXWgmbpO — Sam Tomlin (@SamTomlin539) July 21, 2017

On Friday, the Western Australian Supreme Court in Perth found the accused not guilty of the manslaughter charge, but guilty of dangerous driving occasioning death following a four-day trial and more than six hours of jury deliberation.

The verdict handed down to the man carries a three-year prison sentence, considerably less than the maximum possible manslaughter sentence of life in jail.

The decision was immediately met with a tirade of verbal abuse directed towards the accused in the courtroom, according to an ABC report, before furious individuals took to the streets outside the court. At the same time, a large protest crowd gathered in Kalgoorlie as the verdict was delivered.

They're still killing us and getting away with it. This verdict says you can kill a black kid. https://t.co/hanTkPBzdE — Senator Briggs (@BriggsGE) July 21, 2017

If #ElijahDoughty was a white kid named 'Brock Sutherland' would they treat this the same? Would he even be dead? Racist Australia wins. — Senator Briggs (@BriggsGE) July 21, 2017

Acts of violence and destruction were seen throughout Kalgoorlie last year in light of Doughty's death as racial tensions came to a head.