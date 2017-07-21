All Sections
    • NEWS

    Man Rushed To Hospital After St Kilda Shooting

    The victim was shot in the leg

    22/07/2017 7:32 AM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago
    The victim was found by locals.

    Police are hunting a gunman after a man was shot on a St Kilda street on Friday night.

    Police said local residents found the 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg on Spenser Street about 10.30pm.

    The victim, from Airport West, was also wounded and may also have been further assaulted, police said.

    No one has been arrested in relation to the incident and detectives want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

    Police spokeswoman Natalie Webster told NewsCorp Australia that the man had non life-threatening injuries.

    Authorities are also keen to hear from anyone who can assist with identifying the victim.

