Man Rushed To Hospital After St Kilda Shooting

Police are hunting a gunman after a man was shot on a St Kilda street on Friday night.

Police said local residents found the 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his leg on Spenser Street about 10.30pm.

The victim, from Airport West, was also wounded and may also have been further assaulted, police said.

A man has been found with a gunshot wound in St Kilda.

No one has been arrested in relation to the incident and detectives want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

Police spokeswoman Natalie Webster told NewsCorp Australia that the man had non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are also keen to hear from anyone who can assist with identifying the victim.

