NSW Liberals To Debate Rules 'On The Floor' In Sydney

More than a thousand Liberal Party members are set to descend on Sydney for a special conference to debate the way candidates are selected.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will reportedly address the gathering of party faithful and is set to tell Liberal members that while organisational change is important, the focus must remain on providing all Australians with opportunities.

Mr Turnbull and other senior Liberals including former PM Tony Abbott are said to support the roll out of candidate selection plebiscites, but clash over a range of other policy positions.

"There are fors and againsts the different processes and the motions. That is why it is important we have this process. We have the debate and allow people to debate for and against," Liberal MP Craig Kelly told ABC television on Saturday.

.@TurnbullMalcolm to address almost 1500 Liberal faithful ahead of a convention on changing party rules. #9Newshttps://t.co/DQU3tAj8Fp — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 21, 2017

"There is more than one idea. All the ideas have some pros and cons. . Let's debate it on the floor and see what we can come up with."

Treasurer Scott Morrison reportedly said on Friday night that the Liberal Party's focus should be governing "for all of us", urging the party to modernise.

However, he is said to have commentedthat changing party rules would not "deal with the many frustrations that party members have and prevent many like-minded Australians from joining our party ranks".

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA