Eric Abetz Calls For Coalition To Focus On 'Policy Rather Than Personality'

Liberal Senator Eric Abetz has hit out at the Turnbull Government's infighting, urging the coalition to make good policy its focus.

This week divisions within the coalition again boiled over, with Treasurer Scott Morrison describing former prime minister Tony Abbott's critiques of the current administration as "unhelpful".

"If we kept the discussion to policy rather than personality I think the Liberal-National Party Government would be doing a lot better," Abetz said, according to Fairfax Media.

Senator Abetz' comments follow a number of weeks where Abbott has publicly spoken out against the Turnbull Government's agenda.

New Liberal Party President Nick Greiner this week cautioned that public displays of disunity could hurt the coalition at the next federal election.

