This Artist Is Creating Beauty Out Of Stretch Marks And Other Taboos

One Spanish artist is setting out to prove that just because society deems something is inappropriate doesn't make it any less beautiful.

Zinteta (whose real name is Cinta Tort Cartró) is a 21-year-old from just outside Barcelona, and she's using rainbow hues to flaunt conventions, and create gorgeous pictures of women's stretch marks, period stains and nipples in the process, reports Teen Vogue.

Zinteta spoke to Yahoo Beauty about her work, noting, "It all started as a form of expression, but it quickly turned into social commentary of the male-dominated culture we live in."

The collection comes under the hashtag #manchoynomedoyasco, which roughly translates to "I stain myself and it does not gross me out."

A similar art project was carried out in Spain in 2014 under a similar name, when the group Sangre Menstrual took to the streets in white jeans streaked with period stains to make political statements about the natural female process.

Looking at Zinteta's brightly coloured photos, it's easy to forget that these particular images might be considered disgusting (in the case of period stains) or unattractive (in the case of stretch marks) in other contexts, and that appears to be exactly what she's aiming for.

#freethenipple 💜❤💜 A post shared by ¿ CINTA (@zinteta) on Jul 1, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

She's also very specifically distributing this art on Instagram, which has censored such topics in the past.

The #freethenipple movement, based on Instagram's policy of taking down photos of (specifically) women's nipples, has launched plenty of subversive protests, like @thenippleacttt's account. The artist behind it, Camila Gonzalez Corea, takes user-submitted pictures of nipples and makes them into "art," which is apparently allowed.

A post shared by The Nipple Act • By @camilagc (@thenippleacttt) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Similarly, Rupi Kaur created a firestorm online when she posted a shot of a menstruating woman in 2015, complete with a stain we're all much too familiar with. Instagram took the picture down after it was flagged, and only reinstated when Kaur noted that this is exactly the problem with the site, and by extension, society's view of women.

While there's no question there's an aspect of shock value to these forms of art, they're also doing exactly what the medium is supposed to — make you stop in your tracks, and in the best of circumstances, make you question whether the world looks the way you think it does.