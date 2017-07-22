Witness To Justine Damond Shooting 'Cooperating' With US Authorities

A witness near the alley where Australian Justine Damond was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer has reportedly been questioned by authorities.

The witness to the lethal shooting stopped and saw officers perform CPR and "has been cooperative and provided an interview today," according to US media reports.

A unnamed source close to the investigation said the witness filmed part of the encounter, the Star Tribune reports.

Witness in Justine Damond shooting located and cooperating, with source saying part of the encounter filmed. https://t.co/akAYJz21Wk pic.twitter.com/wc9Ejr4tNY July 21, 2017

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has asked anyone else who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them.

Damond was shot dead seven days ago by junior officer Mohamed Noor after she phoned 911 out of concern for a suspected sexual assault in an alleyway behind her house in the major Minnesota city.

On Saturday, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau stood down in the wake of the incident and amid ongoing questions around how such an incident could have occurred on her watch.

Harteau was away from her post in the days following the shooting, and finally spoke out on Friday saying she had been on personal time.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges issued a statement on Saturday saying she had lost confidence in Harteau's ability to lead the Minneapolis police force.

"For us to continue to transform policing -- and community trust in policing -- we need new leadership at MPD," Hodges said.

Violence broke out a press conference with Hodges on Saturday over the issue of police brutality.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA