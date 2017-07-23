Family Of Missing Victorian Schoolgirl Plead For Her Return

The 13-year-old left went missing in her school uniform around 7.45am Friday morning.

The family of a 13-year-old Victorian girl have pleaded for her safe return after she went missing while walking to her school bus in the small town of Romsey, located 61km north of Melbourne.

Jodies Binks-Brown was last seen three days ago by her brother when she reportedly told him she forgot her shoes but never returned to catch the bus. Her parents later discovered some clothes, a backpack and her bicycle also missing.

Her parents, Michael Binks and Lesley Brown, told reporters the teen left a note explaining she would be going away.

"It broke my heart," Brown said.

"From all the information we've been gathering, it was planned -- we just don't know why."

Her family have made a public plea for their daughter to make contact.

"We miss you badly, we just want you to come home," Brown said.

"Jodie, please message mum and dad or Aunty Tracey."

"We just want to know she's safe." Family of missing Romsey teen Jodie Binks-Brown appeal to find their daughter. https://t.co/eCqnXFJpjD — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 23, 2017

Lesley Brown told 9NEWS her daughter gave her a kiss and a hug, and said 'love you mum' before she went missing.

Her family believe Jodie may have travelled to the nearby town of Lancefield, eight kilometers north of Romsey, to meet estranged family members.

If you've seen Jodie please contact Kyneton police https://t.co/cvUh8sq55A pic.twitter.com/SIwWzfWtSi — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 21, 2017

The teenager's family discovered social media messages between Jodie and estranged relatives and police believe this may lead them to her whereabouts. Police also allege the 13-year-old was picked up and did not take public transport.

Her parents told the media she has no phone and left her iPad at home.

Jodie was last seen wearing her school uniform -- a navy t-shirt with red stripes, a navy raincoat with red stripes, navy tracksuit pants and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kyneton police on (03) 5421 2900.

