'Mirror Glazes' Take The Cake For The Most Mesmerising Icing Ever

If you've never heard of a 'mirror glaze cake,' your life is about to change forever.

Multi-coloured and super reflective, these cakes are the perfect combination of art, food and space and they aren't that hard to make either.

To achieve the glossy, mirror-like icing, it's a simple combination of water, sugar, gelatin, chocolate and condensed milk. Once those ingredients are all heated together, blended and strained, it's just a matter of adding a little food colouring to brighten up the mixture.

While the finished cakes themselves are visually stunning, the icing process is incredibly satisfying to watch. The combination of vibrant hues and the oozy glaze as it floods over the sides of the cake, only to naturally balance and smooth itself out, is nothing short of mesmerising.

Take a look, you won't be sorry.

A post shared by Piggy Back Cafe (@piggybackcafe) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

A post shared by Wisconsin Public Television (@wisconsinpublictelevision) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

A post shared by JESdelight (@jesdelight) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

A post shared by Valeria Koulikova (@from_v_with_love_cakes) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

A post shared by Jamie Edelstein (@jamie_kakes) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

A post shared by 💖愛咪蕾夏 Aimer Les Chats💖 (@aimer_les_chats) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

A post shared by Ethereal Cakes (@jennywcyau) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

