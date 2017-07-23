'Mirror Glazes' Take The Cake For The Most Mesmerising Icing Ever

If you've never heard of a 'mirror glaze cake,' your life is about to change forever.
Multi-coloured and super reflective, these cakes are the perfect combination of art, food and space and they aren't that hard to make either.
To achieve the glossy, mirror-like icing, it's a simple combination of water, sugar, gelatin, chocolate and condensed milk. Once those ingredients are all heated together, blended and strained, it's just a matter of adding a little food colouring to brighten up the mixture.
While the finished cakes themselves are visually stunning, the icing process is incredibly satisfying to watch. The combination of vibrant hues and the oozy glaze as it floods over the sides of the cake, only to naturally balance and smooth itself out, is nothing short of mesmerising.
Take a look, you won't be sorry.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA