Police Call Off Search For Australian Woman Missing In Canada

Gregory Tiffin, 44, and Melbourne woman, Sophie Dowsley, 34, went missing in the Canadian wildness on July 8.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have called off the search for Melbourne woman Sophie Dowsley, who went missing while hiking in British Columbia two weeks ago.

Dowsley, 34, and her partner Gregory Tiffin, 44, were last seen on July 8 at the Harrison Hot Springs, east of Vancouver, where they were believed to have gone hiking near a notoriously dangerous waterfall. The alarm was subsequently raised when the couple did not turn up to work.

Police confirmed on Thursday, July 20, the body of Tiffin had been found in the Mount Statlu Lake region, alongwith the couple's vehicle. Then a backpack belonging to Tiffin and Dowsley's sunglasses were also located.

On Sunday night (AEST) Dowsley's brother, Jamie Dowsley said police had made the decision to call off the search for his sister because there were "no plausible or conceivable areas left to search".

It's a new day! New country, new year, new house, new job, new hair :-) #youngat32 A post shared by Sophie Dowsley (@sophiedowsley) on Nov 20, 2014 at 5:06pm PST

In a statement, Jamie Dowsley expressed his family's gratitude to police and the emergency services who risked their own lives searching the notoriously rugged region for Dowsley.

"The amount of support we have received is testament to the incredible person that Sophie is. We would also like to thank Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Dan Tehan MP who's personal support and influence contributed to the extension of the search to find Sophie."

#BREAKING: PM Malcolm Turnbull has promised to help the family of missing Australian Sophie Dowsley in finding her. https://t.co/gjoZCFCxFh — HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) July 21, 2017

Earlier Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull personally committed his support to the family of Dowsley, promising through his office, to urge Canadian police to extend their investigations when it was indicated to the family the operation may soon need to be concluded.

Snowshoeing debut. Fun but hard, but fun. #snowshoeing #vancouver #mtseymour #whattaview A post shared by Sophie Dowsley (@sophiedowsley) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Jamie Dowsley added that as one of his sister's personal items had been discovered below the waterfall, the water search would resume when conditions made it possible to do so.

"After visiting this area and gaining an understanding of the terrain and conditions our family fully accept this decision [to call off the police search]," he said.

"We understand that Sophie may never be found."



ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA