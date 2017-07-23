Yep, This Style Of Sunglasses Is Actually Back In Fashion This Spring

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Cannes sporting the latest sunglass shape. Of course.

Last summer saw the resurgence of everything 90s in a big way -- slip dresses, chokers, chunky sneakers -- if it was cool 25 years ago it was back in fashion (and if you were around to witness these trends the first time you might have been waiting for them to pass).

Well, some news. The 90's are sticking around for another summer, namely in eye wear this time. For the past few seasons large shades have been by far the most popular style (like when every single Kardashian wore those giant Porsche aviators) but this summer it's all about teeny tiny frames.

The original trend actually dates back to the 1940s. Round circle sunnies were big then (way before Elton) and the 'harlequin' and 'cat eye' shapes were also popular.

Because trends are cyclical, the 1990s claimed these styles as their own. Remember the sunglasses they all wore in The Matrix? You're about to see them (and iterations thereof) in stores and all over Instagram come spring.

Of course, with any glaringly obvious fashion trend, the aforementioned Kardashian's (and Jenner's, too) have been all over it like a rash. But so has our fave fashion blogger, Man Repeller's Leandra Medine, which gives the trend some actual cred.

Check out the below celeb pics for some inspo and please, if you're going to try this trend, make sure you're wearing extra sunscreen.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

A post shared by Margaret Zhang 章凝 (@margaret__zhang) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

A post shared by Zanita Whittington (@zanitazanita) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 30, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

A post shared by NADIA FAIRFAX (@nadiafairfax) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

A post shared by Alexandra Spencer (@4thandbleeker) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jul 8, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

A post shared by NADIA FAIRFAX (@nadiafairfax) on May 1, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

A post shared by NADIA FAIRFAX (@nadiafairfax) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on May 8, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

A post shared by Fashion | Inspiration (@worldsfashionblogger) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

