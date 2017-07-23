All Sections
    • STYLE

    Yep, This Style Of Sunglasses Is Actually Back In Fashion This Spring

    The 90's trends are still here to stay.

    24/07/2017 1:39 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    GC Images
    Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner in Cannes sporting the latest sunglass shape. Of course.

    Last summer saw the resurgence of everything 90s in a big way -- slip dresses, chokers, chunky sneakers -- if it was cool 25 years ago it was back in fashion (and if you were around to witness these trends the first time you might have been waiting for them to pass).

    Well, some news. The 90's are sticking around for another summer, namely in eye wear this time. For the past few seasons large shades have been by far the most popular style (like when every single Kardashian wore those giant Porsche aviators) but this summer it's all about teeny tiny frames.

    The original trend actually dates back to the 1940s. Round circle sunnies were big then (way before Elton) and the 'harlequin' and 'cat eye' shapes were also popular.

    Because trends are cyclical, the 1990s claimed these styles as their own. Remember the sunglasses they all wore in The Matrix? You're about to see them (and iterations thereof) in stores and all over Instagram come spring.

    Of course, with any glaringly obvious fashion trend, the aforementioned Kardashian's (and Jenner's, too) have been all over it like a rash. But so has our fave fashion blogger, Man Repeller's Leandra Medine, which gives the trend some actual cred.

    Check out the below celeb pics for some inspo and please, if you're going to try this trend, make sure you're wearing extra sunscreen.

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on

    A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on

    A post shared by NADIA FAIRFAX (@nadiafairfax) on

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on

    A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

    A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    A post shared by NADIA FAIRFAX (@nadiafairfax) on

    A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on

    A post shared by NADIA FAIRFAX (@nadiafairfax) on

    A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

    A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on

    A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on

    A post shared by Elle Magazine (@elleusa) on

