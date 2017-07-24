Here Are 17 Of The Must-See Trailers From Comic Con 2017

The 2017 Comic Con wrapped up over the weekend and throughout the convention there were a handful of incredible teasers and trailers for upcoming shows and movies you won't want to have missed.

To make life easier for you, we've collected the biggest and best so you know you're not missing out on anything good.

'Thor: Ragnarok'

Kiwi director Taika Waititi is taking the 'Thor' franchise in a new direction and THANK GOD because this looks AMAZING. Chris Hemsworth loses his signature long hair for the third solo-Thor film as he teams up with a TALKING Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to battle against Hela (Cate Blanchett) before she can basically destroy the universe. This. Looks. Epic.

'Ready Player One'

Steven Spielberg is doing what he does best with 'Ready Player One', an ode to all things '80s in this sci-fi action based on Ernest Cline's iconic novel. Basically a virtual reality 'Hunger Games', 'Ready Player One' follows a teenager (Tye Sheridan) as he competes in a treasure hunt to find the fortune of the game's founder after he dies. Check out the trailer for a bunch of familiar faces throughout pop culture.

'Westworld' Season 2

By far one of the standout shows of 2016, 'Westworld' is coming back, baby. But we still have a long, long wait ahead of us. While the show won't be back on screens until 2018 (we know, it's torture) the gang stopped by Comic Con to share a brief teaser which raises way more questions than it answers.

'Stranger Things' Season 2

Netflix's surprise hit of last year, 'Stranger Things' is ramping things up with a second season they've promised to be even scarier than the first. During a Q&A session for the show, Barb herself, Shannon Purser, showed up to ask if she'd be appearing in the second season. Sadly... it's bad news for Barb, again.

'Justice League'

After the massive success of 'Wonder Woman' many fans are hanging every hope on the upcoming 'Justice League' which sees Diana join forces with Batman, Aquaman and the Flash. There's also a sneaky little cliffhanger with Alfred chatting to SOMEONE at the end, but who?! Is Superman returning AGAIN? Or could it be the much rumoured Green Lantern? We'll have to wait and see...

'The Defenders'

Over on the small screen another band of heroes are joining forces, with Netflix's 'Jessica Jones', 'Luke Cage', 'Daredevil' and 'Iron Fist' becoming one happy family, 'The Defenders'. The series also stars Sigourney Weaver and to be honest it looks incredible.

'Inhumans'

Another Marvel series hitting small screens, 'The Inhumans' follows a race of superhumans who, in this series, live on the moon away from humanity. Some of the Inhumans become restless hiding from mankind and decide to stage a coup, and that's when all hell breaks loose.

'Star Trek: Discovery'

From the minds of Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, 'Star Trek: Discovery' boldly goes where a few series have gone before, with an all new cast and crew heading out to explore the stars and beyond. From this trailer alone it looks like things are heading toward war within the Klingons, so we're in for a bumpy ride.

'The Walking Dead' Season 8

A whopping five-minute trailer for the next season of 'The Walking Dead' got many fans riled up, but things aren't exactly what they seem with the showrunners admitting they might have been trolling everyone.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

The follow-up to the hugely successful 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' sees Eggsy and the gang travelling to the USA to meet Statesmen, their US equivalent. So you know what that means: guns. Lots of guns.

'Bright'

Netflix's feature film starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton is set in a world where humans, fairies and orcs all live together in disharmony. When the two are out on a routine night patrol, they stumble upon something that has the potential to turn creature against creature: a magic wand.

'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

The quick teaser for the next installment of 'Pacific Rim' came in the form of a recruitment video for the Jaeger program. Looking slick as hell, and featuring the film's star John Boyega. If the first film was anything to go by, 'Uprising' is going to be a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em good time with Jaeger on Kaiju action.

'The LEGO Ninjago Movie'

After both 'The LEGO Movie' and 'The LEGO Batman Movie' were massive successes, the next chapter, 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie' has a massive cast lending their voices to some kickass LEGO figures. With Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn and Jackie Chan to name just a few, the film follows six teenagers who become ninja heroes at night, trying to take down an insane warlord, Lord Garmadon.

'Rocko's Modern Life'

Oh yeah baby, Rocko's back, and he's having to catch up to an even more modern life. Just watch the trailer and feel the waves of nostalgia wash over you.

