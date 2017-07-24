Here Are Some Of The Most Impressive Artworks Made With Microsoft Paint

The world woke to sad news from Microsoft on Tuesday. Paint, the application that was a computer staple in the childhoods of many, will not be included in future software updates from the company.

There has been an outpouring of sadness around the world, as the Paint era is now certain to come to an end. While most of us used the tool to exercise our lack of artistic talent and create stick figures with coloured lines and air brush features, some people took full advantage of Paint's 32 years and created some pretty impressive art.

One artist's name is Pat Hines and his works, created with Paint, are nothing short of incredible. He even illustrated his e-book series with drawings he created using the application.

Hines has also used Paint to illustrate a scene or two from 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows'.

Pat Hines isn't the only one who has managed to use Paint to create some impressive work. Artists around the globe have proven that Microsoft's application can be used to create everything from realistic drawings to groovy geometric graphics. Here are some of the best.

A post shared by Haroo (@haroo950) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

A post shared by drew draws (@meteorlogicus) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

A post shared by Tavros' Leg Holders (@_poppy.cock_) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

A post shared by ☆ (@rainbow_snot) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

A post shared by Beebz (@jadedplatonist) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

A post shared by Jasper🌱 (@necroplanter) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Some people have even used their art to design homewares and accessories. Miranda Lorikeet, for example, uses the pastel hues and soft tones on Paint to design a range of items from wall hangings to phones cases.

A post shared by MS Paint Artist 🕊 Sydney🇦🇺 (@mirandalorikeet) on Jul 9, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

A post shared by MS Paint Artist 🕊 Sydney🇦🇺 (@mirandalorikeet) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Regardless of whether you use it for business or for just a little good old fashioned fun, one thing is for certain, Paint will be missed.

