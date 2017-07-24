How To Create A Foolproof Smokey Eye

Being upside down and one season behind here in Australia means we get to witness trends in the northern hemisphere about six months before they hit our shores.

The good news for this coming season's makeup? We are saying goodbye to that overdone 'Instagram makeup' look and the 'less is more' approach is back. Phew.

This spring and summer will be all about imperfect eyes and soft washes of colour on the cheeks and lids. Heading to Europe soon to escape the rest of the winter? The below tips from Jane Richardson, none other than the NARS Global Artistry Director, are perfect for that, too.

How to apply creme shadow

Creme eyeshadow is a lazy girl's best friend. Believe it or not they are much easier than powder shadows because precision is not the aim. NARS has a range of Velvet Shadow Sticks which are a creamy consistency and can be used alone or under powder shadows.

"Think back to when you were a kid playing with your mum's makeup for the first time. Think of it like a crayon -- that should release the anxiety from it," Richardson told HuffPost Australia.

"The shade 'Hollywoodland' is a classic one in the collection that we use a lot backstage to create a 'no-makeup makeup' look. If I am not using it on its own I use it under a matte eyeshadow to increase the staying power. It breathes new life into whichever shadow I am using on top."

Kirsten Dunst today @rodarte Jane for @narsissist #kirstendunst #frontrow #paris #fashionweek #hautecouture A post shared by Jane Richardson (@citizenjanes) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Richardson recently did a barely-there makeup look on Kirsten Dunst.

"If you're doing a smokey eye, first use a kohl pencil to line the rim of your eyes. Then, think of the creme shadow like your brush. Push it into the line that you've created with the kohl, and soften at the same time. Then go up and over your eyelid and go a little darker on the outer corner, then use your fingers to blend it off. You could use a brush, but fingers are the way to go as far as I am concerned. If you have an oily eyelid you can use a smudge proof shadow base first, but there's nothing sexier than a bit of a messier eye that looks like you've been wearing it all day," Richardson said.

Wear blush without looking like a clown

Blush is best when it's worn as a barely-there tint.

"A lot of women tend to pick up the pigment with their brush and go straight to their face, and then they try to use their fingers to then take some off, which we know doesn't work," Richardson said.

Instead, Richardson suggests the following.

"When you get your blush brush and you're doing a swirling motion across the actual colour, you can see it on the outer part of the brush, on the edges. From there the trick is to 'pack' the pigment into the brush. This then allows you to control it."

By packing the pigment into the brush, Richardson means pushing the brush onto the back of your hand after you've swirled it into the blush. This pushes the colour deeper into the fibres of the brush. From there it's all about the pressure you use as to how strong the colour looks.

A post shared by Jane Richardson (@citizenjanes) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

"So, the first thing you do is pull back with the brush and 'kiss the skin' to very softly add a little bit of colour. At this point you will look in the mirror and start noticing exactly where the placement is. That's what I would do on a model or a client."

"Then you go and do the same on the other side and then you can go back and start using the extra pigment loaded in the brush to add additional colour. Start building up to whatever level you want. The same rule applies for applying bronzing powder or eyeshadow."

Blend shadow flawlessly

The same rule applies with eyeshadow, or any powder application when a brush is involved. Yep, bronzer too.

"I show women that it is best to pick up the shadow pigment and pack it into the brush. To do that, pick it up on the brush then I tap it off on my hand and then I push it into the brush on the back of my hand, tap it off again, then push it into the brush again. That's the technique I use with eyeshadow because tapping it off avoids that excess powder from going all over the face."

Not only will you avoid fallout under the eye but your shadow will be easier to blend and will look more seamless.

A post shared by Jane Richardson (@citizenjanes) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

