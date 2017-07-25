50 Cent Is Coming To Australia In 2018 For The 15th Anniversary Of 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin'

It's coming up to 15 years since 50 Cent released 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' and to celebrate, 50's coming down under for two massive outdoor shows, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne.

Over the weekend, 50 teased Aussies with a potential tour by posting local currently. Yeah... he posted a 50 cent piece.

Turns out it's been over a decade since 50 toured down under, he was last here in 2006 just after the release of the movie 'Get Rich or Die Tryin', so fans are obviously pretty stoked he'll be coming back in 2018.

50 Cent is currently scheduled to perform two massive outdoor shows:

Friday, 9th February: Parramatta Park, Sydney NSW

Saturday 10th February: Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne VIC.

Tickets are going on sale on August 3, with presale available from July 28. More information can be found at www.mjrpresents.com.

