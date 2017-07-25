Are We Taking This Seriously Now Its Not Just About The Greens?

CANBERRA -- When the Greens lost two senators for being dual citizens and thus breaching the Australian Constitution, it looked like carelessness. But it is now not just their negligence alone -- the dual citizenship issue in the migrant nation that is Australia appears to have ensnared a Cabinet minister.

Rising Turnbull Government star, Resources and Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan has stunned political watchers by blaming his mother, while admitting he has an unresolved dual citizenship case.

Literally Mamma Mia: Matt Canavan is blaming his mother https://t.co/6POctV88lP pic.twitter.com/87tnvgnXu0 — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) July 25, 2017

He claims he's never been to Italy or been inside an Italian consulate or embassy, but said late on Tuesday he was advised last week that he holds Italian citizenship after his mother registered the family in 2006 without his knowledge or consent. He hasn't resigned form parliament, but stepped down from his Cabinet position while he works out his situation. The High Court is expected to have a thing or two to say.

It has quickly shown how unwise it is, in political circles, to throw stones in glass houses. Especially if you are the Prime Minister with a one-seat majority.

PM has lambasted the "extraordinary negligence" of Greens for allowing two senators to serve while ineligible.#9News https://t.co/FbsvoFKLyb — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 19, 2017

Malcolm Turnbull, on Channel Nine's Today show, was able to say the voluntarily departed Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam were "negligent" and "sloppy".

"It is pretty amazing, isn't it, you have two out of nine Greens senators didn't realise they were citizens of another country?" Turnbull said to host Karl Stefanovic last Wednesday.

"And it shows incredible sloppiness on their part."

Hello, Matt Canavan.

Matt Canavan: According to the Italian Government, I am an Italian citizen. He says he was not born there and has never been there @abcnews — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) July 25, 2017

As Turnbull advised the Greens last week, there's a box to tick about potential breaches of section 44 of the Constitution where you are nominating to run for Federal Parliament. Those people running are signing a legal document.

Have a think about it. The question is, basically, could you be in breach of S44 of the Constitution? With Australia's multicultural society and relative youth of nationhood, there's a fair-to-even chance.

And, crucially, what Canavan's case has shown -- on first blush, and taking him on his word that he never personally sought Italian dual citizenship -- is this issue of not allowing dual citizens to run for federal parliament much broader than first thought?

With resignation of Matt Canavan, Adani just lost their biggest backer in cabinet...#auspol — Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) July 25, 2017

The erstwhile Minister was not born in another country. He was born in Australia. Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam are gone because she was born in Canada and he was born in New Zealand. It did not matter if they'd spent much time there since, or at all. Rules are rules.

Canavan is under a major cloud even though he was born here. Surely, this opens a constitutional sore, this thing that the Prime Minister is not at all inclined to change, up to more federal politicians?

And with his hair's breadth one-seat majority on the House of Representatives, Malcolm Turnbull appears extremely fortunate that only Senators have been caught up in this so far.

