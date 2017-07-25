Cardinal George Pell Arrives At Melbourne Court, Flanked By Police

MELBOURNE -- Cardinal George Pell has arrived at a Melbourne court flanked by police, ahead of hearings before a magistrate over multiple charges relating to historical sexual offences.

Pell, 76, is the highest ranking Catholic official to be charged with offences such as these, stepped away from his role as the Vatican's finance chief to return to Australia after the charges were announced last month.

Outside the Melbourne Magistrate's court on Wednesday, members of the public -- as well as a teeming international press pack -- gathered to await the Cardinal's appearance.

Pell volunteered to return to Australia from the Vatican after police announced on June 29 he was to be charged with multiple charges of historical sexual offences.

There are multiple complainants relating to the charges.

The former Archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney and Ballarat priest strenuously maintains his innocence.

It is understood no special arrangements have been made for his appearance in court, while Wednesday's hearing is a preliminary matter and is expected to be brief.

The details of the charges have not yet been made public.

Cardinal George Pell is surrounded by police and members of the media as he arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Australia, July 26, 2017.

Ballarat sex abuse survivor Phil Nagle lined up outside Melbourne Magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Nagle has said he has no links to the Pell complainants, but wanted to show his support.

"Very symbolic day today," Nagle told the HuffPost Australia.

"Obviously the Cardinal is here just as another man before the court and not here as the third most powerful Catholic in the world.

"As a former claimant myself -- I'm certainly not a claimant or a witness in this case -- but as a former claimant I want to make sure the courts deal with the claimants and their claims in a fair and just manner."