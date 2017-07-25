All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Justine Damond: Patrol Car 'Slapped' Before Fatal Shooting

    The police car was allegedly "slapped" by a woman before Justine Damond was killed.

    25/07/2017 7:39 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    New allegations have come to light about the shooting of Justine Damond, with claims she may have "slapped" the back of the police car Mohamed Noor was in before he shot her.

    A search warrant obtained by Minnesota Public Radio (MPC) from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) claimed a "female slapped" the squad car, but did not specify if the woman was Damond.

    "Upon police arrival, a female 'slaps' the back of the patrol squad ... After that, it is unknown to BCA agents what exactly happened, but the female became deceased in the alley," MPC said.

    Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor remains on paid administrative leave and is yet to comment or speak to investigators.

    Earlier comments made by Noor's partner revealed the officers heard a loud noise shortly before Damond approached the police vehicle. According the MPC, the search warrant did not report whether the "slap" was the loud noise described by Noor's partner.

    On Sunday an alleged witness to the fatal shooting came forward and is cooperating with investigators.

    Justine Damond was shot in the stomach by police officer Noor on July 15 after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault occurring near her Minneapolis home. The shooting resulted in widespread scrutiny of the fatal shooting and the Minneapolis Police Force, as well as the resignation of Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau.

    Local protesters also called for Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges to resign.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:crimejustine damondMinneapolisminneapolis police departmentNews

    More On This Topic