Man Seen Punching A Woman In Dashcam Footage Of NSW Road Rage Attack

Police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on the New South Wales Central Coast on Monday that involved a man attacking a female driver while stopped at a busy intersection.

Shocking footage of the incident, which is believed to have occurred on the Pacific Highway near Lake Munmorah around midday, has emerged after another driver posted dashcam video to social media.

A NSW Police spokesperson told HuffPost Australia that, while a formal complaint is yet to have been made in relation to the attack, authorities are making inquiries into the assault.

"An inquiry is now underway into a suspected road rage-related assault on the Central Coast," the spokesperson said.

"Police from Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command have viewed dashcam vision of what has been described as a road rage related-assault at Lake Munmorah yesterday. It's believed the incident occurred on the Pacific Highway at the intersection of Elizabeth Bay Drive about lunchtime.

"A witness to the assault alerted police however those involved had left the scene when police arrived."

The footage, posted by Dwayne Pillidge, shows a man dressed in a yellow shirt and grey shorts approaching the female driver of a Ford XL-model ute who had exited her car while stopped at the intersection. The man then punches her in the head and walks away as she enters the car's passenger seat, holding her face.

"This is after the woman in the front car was tossing things from her window at his car," Pillidge said in a post to the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page.

"I don't care what your reason, it is not ok to hit a woman."

Police say they want to speak again to woman who was punched in the face during a road rage incident at Lake... https://t.co/HG1rh2ejaW — ABC Central Coast (@ABCCentralCoast) July 25, 2017

Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command duty officer, Chief Inspector Col Lott told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday the man's actions are unacceptable and urged anyone who may be in a similar situation, or who may have information about the incident, to contact police.

"Obviously with any video footage we're only getting a snapshot of the whole incident... It depicts a male walking up to a female and punching her in the face. Assault of any sort is unacceptable, especially assault to a female," he said.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA