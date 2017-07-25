The father of Australian tennis star Mark Philippoussis has been arrested by police in the U.S. for "multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with two minor victims".

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has alleged that Nikolaos Philippoussis, who works as a personal tennis coach in Northern San Diego County, molested two young pupils who took lessons from him.

Detectives from @SDSheriff Child Abuse Unit looking for more victims in a molestation case in the North County. Call (858) 974-2310. pic.twitter.com/5ZpJRGqOVb — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 25, 2017

Detectives from the department's child abuse unit arrested the 68-year-old at his home on Tuesday afternoon (local time) and are currently appealing for any other victims who may have been molested to come forward.

More to come.

