All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Mark Philippoussis' Father, Nikolaos, Arrested By Police On Molestation Charges

    The 68-year-old allegedly molested minors who took tennis lessons from him.

    26/07/2017 8:51 AM AEST | Updated 18 minutes ago
    Getty Images

    The father of Australian tennis star Mark Philippoussis has been arrested by police in the U.S. for "multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with two minor victims".

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has alleged that Nikolaos Philippoussis, who works as a personal tennis coach in Northern San Diego County, molested two young pupils who took lessons from him.

    Detectives from the department's child abuse unit arrested the 68-year-old at his home on Tuesday afternoon (local time) and are currently appealing for any other victims who may have been molested to come forward.

    More to come.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:crimeNews

    More On This Topic