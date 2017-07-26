24 Hilarious Tweets About The First Episode Of 'The Bachelor Australia'

After the nation witnessed his televised heartbreak last year on 'The Bachelorette', Matty J is back and he's ready to find love.

With 22 hopeful bachelorettes lined up and ready to make an impression, 'The Bachelor' kicked off with a few fights, a lot of loud personalities, ribbons, fire and even some tears. And this is just the first night!

Relive the glory, or catch up on all the best bits with a handful of some of the most hilarious tweets from the night.

1.

Real excited to see how many times they can show Matty the same girl in a diff dress before he realises he's being punk'd. #TheBachelorAU July 26, 2017

2.

I haven't seen a line up of so many anxious women since the toilet queue at Splendour. #TheBachelorAU — Joe Hildebrand (@Joe_Hildebrand) July 26, 2017

3.

I looove the smell of desperation on opening night #TheBachelorAU — Tree Fiddy Kay (@kholly265) July 26, 2017

4.

5.

"I don't believe in love at first sight" - well you've obviously never had a honeycomb maxibon have you. #TheBachelorAU — Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) July 26, 2017

6.

It was a real honour to chaperone Matty J on his first date of #TheBachelorAU season. This one's definitely a keeper pic.twitter.com/GVIxb0gY9L — Dr Chris Brown (@drchrisbrown) July 26, 2017

7.

Receivership auditors at Ten all like "what's the sixteen million dollars worth of candles for" #TheBachelorAU — Jo Thornely (@jothornely) July 26, 2017

8.

Intruder? Babe was like 8 minutes late. I'm later than that to work literally every single day #TheBachelorAU — Eilidh Jackson (@eilidh_jax) July 26, 2017

9.

Matty "I've always pictured this moment."

My husband "he's always pictured receiving clogs?"

#TheBachelorAU — Leigh Campbell (@LeighACampbell) July 26, 2017

10.

Me watching Leah mess up Matty J's hair #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/2SEUqAQ5Ex — Amy Lyall (@amy_lyall) July 26, 2017

11.

"I brought my dog from Hawaii"



NO ONE TELL BARNABY JOYCE.#TheBachelorAU — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) July 26, 2017

12.

Me trying to explain #TheBachelorAU to the boys at work tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/vssABxvwhX — Nick (@NickoToGo) July 26, 2017

13.

"I'VE MET NICER PEOPLE AT ALDI" #TheBachelorAU — Michelle Law (@ms_michellelaw) July 26, 2017

14.

15.

#TheBachelorAU it's inspiring to see so many women interested in garden maintenance pic.twitter.com/jzw7whkOm8 — Sara (@TVDarrow) July 26, 2017

16.

Omg Jennifer it's my dream to be dipped too, but in aoli #TheBachelorAU — Harriet Still (@harrietstill) July 26, 2017

17.

I, too, can wave my arms while holding things that are on fire. It's called 'cooking'. #TheBachelorAU — Angharad Yeo (@angharadyeo) July 26, 2017

18.

TWIST: the fire twirler is Georgia, back to set fire to Matty's dreams once again #TheBachelorAU — Stacey (@staceyclairrr) July 26, 2017

19.

"I'm not a drama filled person" is code for hook drama into my veins #TheBachelorAU — BT (@bentyers) July 26, 2017

20.

21.

"I don't like drama"- girl wearing wedding dress on first date 🤔 #TheBachelorAu — Sayo. (@sayoog) July 26, 2017

22.

"And here's this seasons keira" says this seasons keira #TheBachelorAU — Angie and Yvie (@angieandyvie) July 26, 2017

23.

Social Commentary?

So we can just be horrid and say "Social Commentary?"#TheBachelorAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 26, 2017

24.

if you want to make snarky social commentary get a twitter account like the rest of us #TheBachelorAU — HollyweedDaisy (@hollyandaisys) July 26, 2017

Of the Funniest Tweets ABout "The Bachelor Australia'