24 Hilarious Tweets About The First Episode Of 'The Bachelor Australia'

After the nation witnessed his televised heartbreak last year on 'The Bachelorette', Matty J is back and he's ready to find love.
With 22 hopeful bachelorettes lined up and ready to make an impression, 'The Bachelor' kicked off with a few fights, a lot of loud personalities, ribbons, fire and even some tears. And this is just the first night!
Relive the glory, or catch up on all the best bits with a handful of some of the most hilarious tweets from the night.
1.
Real excited to see how many times they can show Matty the same girl in a diff dress before he realises he's being punk'd. #TheBachelorAU— karaVAGgio (@karaschlegl) July 26, 2017
2.
I haven't seen a line up of so many anxious women since the toilet queue at Splendour. #TheBachelorAU— Joe Hildebrand (@Joe_Hildebrand) July 26, 2017
3.
I looove the smell of desperation on opening night #TheBachelorAU— Tree Fiddy Kay (@kholly265) July 26, 2017
4.
5.
"I don't believe in love at first sight" - well you've obviously never had a honeycomb maxibon have you. #TheBachelorAU— Chris Urquhart (@chrisurquhart) July 26, 2017
6.
It was a real honour to chaperone Matty J on his first date of #TheBachelorAU season. This one's definitely a keeper pic.twitter.com/GVIxb0gY9L— Dr Chris Brown (@drchrisbrown) July 26, 2017
7.
Receivership auditors at Ten all like "what's the sixteen million dollars worth of candles for" #TheBachelorAU— Jo Thornely (@jothornely) July 26, 2017
8.
Intruder? Babe was like 8 minutes late. I'm later than that to work literally every single day #TheBachelorAU— Eilidh Jackson (@eilidh_jax) July 26, 2017
9.
Matty "I've always pictured this moment."— Leigh Campbell (@LeighACampbell) July 26, 2017
My husband "he's always pictured receiving clogs?"
#TheBachelorAU
10.
Me watching Leah mess up Matty J's hair #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/2SEUqAQ5Ex— Amy Lyall (@amy_lyall) July 26, 2017
11.
"I brought my dog from Hawaii"— jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) July 26, 2017
NO ONE TELL BARNABY JOYCE.#TheBachelorAU
12.
Me trying to explain #TheBachelorAU to the boys at work tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/vssABxvwhX— Nick (@NickoToGo) July 26, 2017
13.
"I'VE MET NICER PEOPLE AT ALDI" #TheBachelorAU— Michelle Law (@ms_michellelaw) July 26, 2017
14.
Leah is the Ja'mie of this group #thebachelorau pic.twitter.com/iny30eBgFB— AtomicNicky (@AtomicNicky) July 26, 2017
15.
#TheBachelorAU it's inspiring to see so many women interested in garden maintenance pic.twitter.com/jzw7whkOm8— Sara (@TVDarrow) July 26, 2017
16.
Omg Jennifer it's my dream to be dipped too, but in aoli #TheBachelorAU— Harriet Still (@harrietstill) July 26, 2017
17.
I, too, can wave my arms while holding things that are on fire. It's called 'cooking'. #TheBachelorAU— Angharad Yeo (@angharadyeo) July 26, 2017
18.
TWIST: the fire twirler is Georgia, back to set fire to Matty's dreams once again #TheBachelorAU— Stacey (@staceyclairrr) July 26, 2017
19.
"I'm not a drama filled person" is code for hook drama into my veins #TheBachelorAU— BT (@bentyers) July 26, 2017
20.
Elora's Death Stare would blow up Alderaan. #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/J5kbkHnhdN— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 26, 2017
21.
"I don't like drama"- girl wearing wedding dress on first date 🤔 #TheBachelorAu— Sayo. (@sayoog) July 26, 2017
22.
"And here's this seasons keira" says this seasons keira #TheBachelorAU— Angie and Yvie (@angieandyvie) July 26, 2017
23.
Social Commentary?— Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) July 26, 2017
So we can just be horrid and say "Social Commentary?"#TheBachelorAU
24.
if you want to make snarky social commentary get a twitter account like the rest of us #TheBachelorAU— HollyweedDaisy (@hollyandaisys) July 26, 2017
