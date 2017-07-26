Most of the time, the best recipes are those which are easy and fuss-free. We're talking simple tomato pasta, avocado on toast and cheese toasties.

The same goes for desserts. While a skillet brownie layered with cookie dough, chocolate biscuits and chocolate sauce is mouthwateringly delicious, sometimes you just want a regular, easy-to-make brownie.

With this in mind, here are six easy one-bowl dessert recipes -- no fancy mixers involved, no melting ingredients in a pot, and no 'mix dry ingredients in one bowl, wet ingredients in another'. Just tasty desserts, without the fuss.

1. One-bowl whiskey chocolate fudge cake

From How Sweet Eats.

If you want a rich, decadent and fudgy chocolate cake, try this one-bowl recipe. Plus it's spiked with a bit of Irish whiskey, so you can't go wrong.

Here's the recipe.

2. Double chocolate chip muffins

From Minimalist Baker.

What's better than chocolate chip desserts? Double chocolate chip. This one-bowl recipe is not only easy to make, but the muffins are perfectly fluffy, tender and crumbly on the inside. And they're vegan and gluten free.

Get the recipe.

3. One-bowl vanilla cupcakes for two

From How Sweet Eats.

If you can't be trusted around a tray of cupcakes, or simply just want a small batch, make these one-bowl vanilla cupcakes for two. They're light, fluffy and super customisable -- want to add fruit, frosting or chocolate chips? Go for it.

Here's the recipe.

4. Double chocolate espresso cookies

From The Healthy Maven.

For when you need a chocolate and caffeine hit at the same time, here are one-bowl double chocolate espresso cookies. Basically, a mocha in cookie form. So. Delicious.

Get the recipe.

5. One-bowl carrot cake

From Minimalist Baker.

Although it might look complicated, this one-bowl carrot cake is actually easy to make. The result is a fluffy, moist and perfectly sweet carrot cake, which also happens to be gluten free and vegan.

Here's the recipe.

6. Fudgy flourless brownies

From A Saucy Kitchen.

These one-bowl brownies are super fudgy, rich and sweet, and made with just seven ingredients -- in under 30 minutes. No need to melt chocolate over a bain-marie or separate wet ingredients from dry.

Get the recipe.