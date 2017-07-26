Sainsbury, pictured by Colombian police upon her arrest.

South Australian drug courier Cassie Sainsbury has reached a preliminary deal with prosecutors to spend six years in a Colombian prison.

Sainsbury appeared in court this morning where her legal team was offering a deal in a bid to get a reduced sentence.

Cassie Courtroom Twist - Cassie Sainsbury told the judge that she only trafficked drugs because of death threats to her family (1/2). — Seb Costello (@SebCostello9) July 26, 2017

The Daily Telegraph reported from the courtroom in Bogota that Sainsbury told the court: "I didn't want to take a package with me. I was told my family and partner would be killed".

But the judge questioned why Sainsbury had taken the deal, under which she agreed she had smuggled the drugs with intent, when she claims she was coerced.

#BREAKING: Cassie Sainsbury answers judge's questions before potential approval of six year jail sentence. MORE: https://t.co/pu6czQ0u5k pic.twitter.com/G0M3iNdFZs — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 26, 2017

Colombia's Penal Code states that people caught with more than 2kg of cocaine serve a minimum of 10 years, 8 months and a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

Sainsbury, 22, was detained at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport on April 12 after she was found with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine hidden in 20 sets of headphones concealed in her luggage.

Sainsbury has already spent more than three months in El Buen Pastor Prison in Bogata.

More to come