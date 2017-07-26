All Sections
    • NEWS

    Cassie Sainsbury Reaches Deal In Columbian Court To Spend Six Years In Prison For Cocaine Smuggling

    She had faced up to 25 years in prison.

    27/07/2017 7:59 AM AEST | Updated 2 minutes ago
    Colombian Police
    Sainsbury, pictured by Colombian police upon her arrest.

    South Australian drug courier Cassie Sainsbury has reached a preliminary deal with prosecutors to spend six years in a Colombian prison.

    Sainsbury appeared in court this morning where her legal team was offering a deal in a bid to get a reduced sentence.

    The Daily Telegraph reported from the courtroom in Bogota that Sainsbury told the court: "I didn't want to take a package with me. I was told my family and partner would be killed".

    But the judge questioned why Sainsbury had taken the deal, under which she agreed she had smuggled the drugs with intent, when she claims she was coerced.

    Colombia's Penal Code states that people caught with more than 2kg of cocaine serve a minimum of 10 years, 8 months and a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

    Sainsbury, 22, was detained at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport on April 12 after she was found with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine hidden in 20 sets of headphones concealed in her luggage.

    Sainsbury has already spent more than three months in El Buen Pastor Prison in Bogata.

    More to come

