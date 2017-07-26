Five Children From Same Family Missing In Victoria

Five children from the same family have gone missing in Victoria, with police desperately trying to track them down.

The siblings, from the town of Bairnsdale in the Gippsland region, have not been seen since July 24. Savannah Tomlins, 13, Indiana Bohning, 11, Charlie-Beth Dargie, nine, D'Artagnan Clark, seven, and Lynkon Quigley, five, were last seen in Orbost. Police say they believe the children may be with one of their fathers in that region.

Please retweet to help us find these five missing Bairnsdale siblings. Read more ▸ https://t.co/70h3yFIG7b pic.twitter.com/0QaNKoHjUs — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 26, 2017

"Police are concerned for the children's welfare due to their age," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"Investigators have released images of the children in the hope that someone recognises them and can provide information on their whereabouts."

Anyone who sights the children or has information is urged to contact Bairnsdale police on (03) 5150 2600, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au