Man Charged Over Alleged Road Rage Attack On The Central Coast

A man has been charged by police after allegedly punching a 21-year-old woman on the New South Wales Central Coast.

The 41-year-old man was accused of hitting Newcastle mother Bianca Sams during a road rage incident that occurred on the Pacific Highway near Lake Munmorah.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Wednesday morning.

Shocking vision that emerged of the attack shows a man approaching a female passenger of a Ford XL-model ute, appearing to punch her in the face, then walking away. Sams is seen clutching her head while she enters the passenger seat of the car.

The vision was posted to social media by a witness, Dwayne Pillidge.

Sams told A Current Affair the alleged attacker started following her and her friend after they overtook his vehicle.

"That's when he started tailgating us, swerving us off the road," Sams said.

"[We] were both scared out of our minds."

The Windermere Park man was granted conditional bail and is due to face Wyong Local Court in August.