Man Shot Dead By Police At Sydney's Central Station

NSW Police confirm the man has been killed by police gun shot.

A man has been shot dead by police outside Sydney's Central Station on Eddy Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 6.45pm on Wednesday night following reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses report a man approached a flower stall outside the busy train station holding a knife or scissors in his hands and knocking over flowers.

NSW Police confirmed the man has died at the scene. A critical investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A man has been shot following a confrontation with police at Eddy Avenue, Sydney, tonight. Inquiries continue. July 26, 2017

Witness says man had what looked like separated scissors in his hands in flower stall & said "shoot me". I heard police shoot three times. pic.twitter.com/ELR0QHRdJk — Andrea Booth (@AndreasBooth) July 26, 2017

As police arrived at the scene, witnesses allege the man pointed the weapon towards officers saying "shoot me", causing the police officer to shoot him multiple times.

Paramedics have been called to the scene.

#BREAKING: Just before 7pm, police reportedly shot a man outside a flower shop at Sydney's Central Railway Station. #9ACA pic.twitter.com/6PmcZAqNm3 — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) July 26, 2017

More to come.