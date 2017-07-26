All Sections
    • NEWS

    Man Shot Dead By Police At Sydney's Central Station

    Witnesses heard a man say "shoot me" followed by three gunshots.

    26/07/2017 8:02 PM AEST | Updated 0 minutes ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    NSW Police confirm the man has been killed by police gun shot.

    A man has been shot dead by police outside Sydney's Central Station on Eddy Avenue.

    Police were called to the scene around 6.45pm on Wednesday night following reports of an armed robbery.

    Witnesses report a man approached a flower stall outside the busy train station holding a knife or scissors in his hands and knocking over flowers.

    NSW Police confirmed the man has died at the scene. A critical investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    As police arrived at the scene, witnesses allege the man pointed the weapon towards officers saying "shoot me", causing the police officer to shoot him multiple times.

    Paramedics have been called to the scene.

    More to come.

