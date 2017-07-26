They say bad things happen in threes. For Federal politics, it seems this theory runs true. First Scott Ludlam, then Larissa Waters, now Matt Canavan.

But it seems while the forced resignation of three members of Parliament because they hold dual-nationality has resulted in a loss for the Greens and Liberal parties, it appears for some, the resignations are more amusing than they are unfortunate.

Resources Minister Matt Canavan resigned from Cabinet on Tuesday after claiming his mother didn't tell him he was an Italian citizen and the responses have been hilarious.

Katter's Australian Party leader and Federal MP, Bob Katter responded in typical Bob Katter fashion, calling Canavan's "mummy" excuse a joke.

"It ain't gonna fly, that one. I mean, give me a break!" he said.

"There is no jury or court that would be that gullible to believe that ... not gullible enough to believe that his mummy made him a citizen of Italy without him knowing.

"Ignorance of the law has never been an excuse, and I don't think that any jury or court in Australia -- or the public -- would be so gullible to believe you could be unaware you'd been made a citizen of another country."

Harsh? Greens leader (and son to an Italian father) Senator Richard Di Natale doesn't think so. Although he sympathised with Canavan's circumstances after losing Greens dual nationals Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, he too believes blaming your Mum is never a good idea.

"If you're a genuine Italian, if you're a real Italian you never blame your mum for anything. I know that," Di Natale said.

"That would be the argument I'd be making in the court -- a real Italian never blames their mum."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale agrees with Bob Katter - never blame your Mum!

But the responses didn't stop there.

Scott Ludlam, former Deputy Greens Leader, also resigned earlier this month due to his dual-nationality with Australia and New Zealand, blaming "ridiculous oversight". But it seems he believes his oversight is not the only thing that is ridiculous.

i'm just giving my mum a quick ring — Scott Ludlam (@Scottludlam) July 25, 2017

Uh oh. Looks like you're on your own with this one, Canavan. Your Mum might be the only one who believes you on this claim. Well, maybe not anymore...