Have you got a fever that only disco can fix? Three of the most iconic disco bands will be heading to our shores so even the most 'Macho Man' can find their 'Boogie Shoes' and 'Get Down Tonight'.

In December, Sister Sledge, KC and the Sunshine Band and the Village People are all coming down under for a massive Aussie tour.

Yep, your favourite disco legends will be crashing into Margaret Court Arena, Hordern Pavilion as well as kicking on to five 'A Day On The Green' outdoor shows across the country.

Not only that, but this tour is the first time in 25 years that the original lead singer of the Village People Victor Willis, or "the cop" as he's probably better known, is performing with the band. Finally reuniting with the cowboy, construction worker, Native American, biker and soldier, the whole gang is back, and they'll be performing all their greatest hits.

During the tour, at each of the "A Day On The Green" concerts, KC and the Sunshine Band, Sister Sledge and the Village People will be joined by our very own disco queen, Marcia Hines.

Full details of the tours are below:

Tuesday, December 12: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, December 14: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tickets go on sale on Monday, August 7 with pre-sale for Frontier Touring members available from Tuesday, August 1. For more info head to Frontier's website.

A Day On The Green Concerts ft. Marcia Hines

Thursday, December 7: Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Saturday, December: Leconfield Wines, McLaren Vale, SA

Sunday, December 10: Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Saturday, December 16: Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, December 17: Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton, QLD

Tickets go on sale from Monday, August 7 via Ticketmaster. For more information head to A Day On The Green's website.

Time to get the lawn ready for all that disco.