What's New On Netflix, Stan And Prime Video For August 2017

It's almost August already, and you know what that means, time is running out to get out and enjoy the remaining months of 2017!

Hahaha, just kidding. It means new TV and movies to stream on Netflix, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

While Stan continues to bring weekly joy in the form of 'Younger', 'Preacher', 'Twin Peaks', 'I'm Dying Up Here' and 'Power', August is also the month where their newest original series 'The Other Guy' is launching.

For 'Drag Race' fans, Stan has also dug into the archives to bring both seasons of 'All Stars' available, as well as adding the first season of 'Not Today Bianca' on the 18th, a series that follows the winner of season six as she attempts to make it big in Hollywood.

Netflix is busy dropping some huge shows with Marvel's 'The Defenders' arriving on the 18th, and if those four aren't enough superhero for you, over on Prime Video part one of the first season of 'The Tick' arrives on the 25th.

Meanwhile it's a flash forward backward with the newest star-studded installment of the 'Wet Hot' series, 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later'.

Netflix is also releasing the first season of 'Atypical', a series that follows an 18-year-old student on the autism spectrum who decides it's time to get a girlfriend, which sends his whole family into a spin.

For Stephen King fans, the first season of the TV adaptaion of 'The Mist' will also roll onto Netflix later in the month on the 25th, on the same day part one of Kathy Bates' 'Disjointed' sees her as the owner of a cannabis dispensary, constantly clouded in a very different kind of mist if you know what we mean.

Here are the highlights for what's coming up in August bold titles will be arriving on Stan, italicised on Amazon Prime Video, and plain on Netflix.

August 1

'Stranger' Season 1

'Doctor Strange'

'The Autopsy of Jane Doe'

'Dear White People'

'12 Angry Men'

'The Hollywood Masters' Season 1

'Grimm' Season 4-5

'He's Just Not That Into You'

'Clash'

August 2

'The Grey'

August 4

'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later'

'Icarus'

'Voltron: Legendary Defender' Season 3

'The Machinist'

'What to Expect When You're Expecting'

August 5

'The Rules of Attraction'

August 6

'Prisoners'

'Machete Kills'

August 7

'Lars and the Real Girl'

'Zoom'

August 8

'Queen of Katwe'

'Justice League Dark'

August 10

'Edge of Tomorrow'

'John Wick'

'Mad Max: Fury Road'

'The Lego Movie'

'A Walk Among the Tombstones'

'Paper Plans'

'Zack and Miri Make a Porno'

August 11

'Atypical' Season 1

'White Gold' Season 1

'Naked'

'Mamma Mia!'

'Hair'

'Persepolis'

August 13

'True Heart'

August 15

'My Sister's Keeper'

August 16

'Igby Goes Down'

'Nicholas Nickleby'

August 17

'Wedding Crashers'

'The Other Guy' Season 1

August 18

'The Defenders' Season 1

'Airplane!'

'Not Today Bianca'

'XXX'

August 21

'The Wedding Ringer'

August 22

'Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast'

'Arrival'

August 23

'Legend of the Lost'

'Southpaw'

August 24

'Crime and Punishment in Suburbia'

'Elles'

August 25

'Disjointed' Part 1

'The Mist' Season 1

'Death Note'

'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'

'Beauty and the Beast' Season 3

'The Tick' Season 1 Part 1

August 29

'Moana'

'What's the Worst That Could Happen?'

'The Age of Reason'

August 30

'Be Kind, Rewind'

'American Ultra'

'Sicario'

August 31

'Cannibal'





