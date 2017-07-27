Cara Delevingne's First Music Video Has Just Been Released

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has taken a bold leap into a whole new art form, dropping her first music video on Thursday to mixed reviews from fans.

'I Feel Everything' is part of the soundtrack from the 24-year-old's new film 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets', where she and co-star Dane DeHaan venture to a neon metropolis under threat from mysterious villains.

In the clip, Delevingne's transformations are seemingly never ending.

There's brunette Delevingne...

Ginger Delevingne...

Blonde Delevingne...

And even butterfly Delevingne...

While there's no denying the video is visually stunning, some fans have been questioning whether singing is one of the 24-year-old's talents.

"I must be the only one who feels she should just stick to modelling. Please, stop trying to act. And whatever you do, don't sing. The music video didn't help at all," YouTube user Nesi commented.

Cara Delevingne's new song sounds like your drunk aunt singing karaoke at a wedding. https://t.co/zS5rhotHtB — gettingsome (@gettingsome) July 27, 2017

However, die-hard fans are absolutely loving the track with requests for Delevingne to make more music.

"What a stunning voice! I like Cara the model, love Cara the actor, but I'm crazy about Cara the singer," Kaludia Mamonska wrote.