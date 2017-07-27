All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Eh Oh! It looks like the Teletubbies Have Had Children

    It would appear that Tinky-Winky, Dipsy Laa-Laa and Po have been busy.

    28/07/2017 11:47 AM AEST | Updated 43 minutes ago
    Getty Images
    I just want to know who's sleeping with who.

    With their funky antennas, TV screens for stomachs and love of tubby custard, the Teletubbies were a cultural phenomenon and loved by 90s kids around the globe.

    When you cast your minds back to the show, you'll probably have fond memories of the creepy delightful Sun baby who kept a watchful eye over Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po as they went about their daily antics in the Tubbytronic Superdome along with Noo-noo (the vacuum cleaner) and the Voice Trumpets.

    It appears though that since the original series ended in 2001, the Teletubbies have been getting up to a lot more than just feasting on tubby custard -- with eight new baby teletubbies, affectionately known as the Tiddlytubbies, joining the ranks in the latest installment.

    Daa Daa, Baa, Ping, RuRu, Nin and Duggle Dee, Mi-Mi and Umby Pumby "live with the Teletubbies in their own special part of the Home Dome" according to the official site (which was silent on how exactly they came into existence -- though we have a few theories).

    Giphy / TELETUBBIES

    Giphy / TELETUBBIES

    Giphy / TELETUBBIES

    GIPHY / TELETUBBIES

    Fans of the show -- many of them also perplexed by the news -- have been offering their own ideas and sharing them on Twitter.

