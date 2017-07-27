Eh Oh! It looks like the Teletubbies Have Had Children

I just want to know who's sleeping with who.

With their funky antennas, TV screens for stomachs and love of tubby custard, the Teletubbies were a cultural phenomenon and loved by 90s kids around the globe.

When you cast your minds back to the show, you'll probably have fond memories of the creepy delightful Sun baby who kept a watchful eye over Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po as they went about their daily antics in the Tubbytronic Superdome along with Noo-noo (the vacuum cleaner) and the Voice Trumpets.

It appears though that since the original series ended in 2001, the Teletubbies have been getting up to a lot more than just feasting on tubby custard -- with eight new baby teletubbies, affectionately known as the Tiddlytubbies, joining the ranks in the latest installment.

OKAY STOP EVERYTHING



THE TELETUBBIES OFFICIALLY JUST HAD KIDS I AM NOT PREPARED FOR THIS INFORMATION pic.twitter.com/09CXX2HFbm — bianca del rio (@lyenkrenz) July 23, 2017

Daa Daa, Baa, Ping, RuRu, Nin and Duggle Dee, Mi-Mi and Umby Pumby "live with the Teletubbies in their own special part of the Home Dome" according to the official site (which was silent on how exactly they came into existence -- though we have a few theories).

Fans of the show -- many of them also perplexed by the news -- have been offering their own ideas and sharing them on Twitter.

To avoid confusion, i'll just assume their antennas were used liked genitals, had a massive teletorgy, then all gave birth simultaneously. — Metamphetameme (@viXiSaavedra) July 24, 2017

The teletubbies had telebabies growing in their teletummies and no one fucking teletold me??? — HoustonBarbie (@Houstonbarbiee) July 24, 2017

So they had sex orrrrr pic.twitter.com/4PONptjBeY — Lazz (@Lazsanai) July 24, 2017