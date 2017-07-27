In case you didn't know, the internet is OBSESSED with slime right now. Maybe it's the bright colours, the hypnotising and oddly satisfying texture, or the way it brings out the kid in you, but slime is a big deal.

Want to know how to make slime at home? It's super easy and you don't need fancy ingredients -- just cornflour, shampoo (or PVA glue), food colouring and water. Using this as a base, you can add glitter, colourful beads or whatever you fancy. Go nuts.

How to make slime without Borax

Borax is a multipurpose cleaner, stain remover and deodoriser, but not everyone has access to it or wants to make slime with it.

Good news: you can make delightfully ooey, gooey slime without Borax, or glue.

YOU WILL NEED

4 tbsp shampoo, plus extra

1 tbsp water

Food colouring

½ cup corn starch/flour

METHOD

Combine shampoo, water and food colouring a mixing bowl, and mix well. Add cornflour and mix -- at this point, using hands to bring the slime together works well. If the mixture is too dry, add more shampoo as needed.

How to make slime with glue

If you prefer to use glue instead of Borax or shampoo, try this easy method.

YOU WILL NEED

4 tsbp craft PVA glue, plus extra

1 tbsp water

Food colouring

½ cup corn starch/flour

METHOD

Combine glue, water and food colouring a mixing bowl, and mix well. Add cornflour and mix -- at this point, using hands to bring the slime together works well. If the mixture is too dry, add more glue as needed.