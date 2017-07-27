We Australians love our avocados. A lot. In 2015, our per capita consumption reached 3.27 kilos of avos per person, which is among the highest avocado consumption levels in English-speaking parts of the world.

Other than classic avo on toast, one of our go-tos is guacamole -- guac with corn chips, on top of nachos, on salads, in sandwiches, guac everywhere. So it's important that we make perfect guacamole.

While avocado with some salt and pepper will do, for the ultimate experience, you need the help of some red onion, jalapeno, fresh coriander and lime juice. This way guac achieves the important balance of tanginess and mellowness, creamy yet refreshing, salty but not overly so.

Don't worry, it's still super quick and easy to make. Check out the video above and follow the full recipe here.

Top tip: to avoid hard bits of onion in your guacamole, grate the red onion using the smallest side of the grater so it becomes a paste. This way the guac will have the hint of onion flavour, but not the overwhelming texture.

Here are some avocado tips on how to tell when they're ripe, as well as how to properly store them.