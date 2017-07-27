Lupita Nyong'o Was Disguised As A Pink Power Ranger At Comic Con And Had The Best Time

It's possible that no one had a better time at this year's Comic Con than Lupita Nyong'o. The star of Marvel's upcoming 'Black Panther' movie as well as 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' arrived at Comic Con incognito, and it looks like she had an absolute blast.
This happened! #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/NMMtHyVGy0— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 26, 2017
The star began tweeting out videos of her Comic Con adventures on Wednesday, giving those that might have had a chance encounter with the Academy Award winner.
Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/9Vnx4ss96d— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 26, 2017
Nyong'o also attended out of costume to appear on the panel for 'Black Panther', where fans were shown new posters and a new teaser.
MARVELED by Comic Con!#BlackPanther #ThorRagnarok @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ZVRLqlb4Mj— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 25, 2017
After she revealed she had been mingling with the crowds all along, some Comic Con attendees were shocked to realise they hadn't just seen Nyong'o, but they had interacted with her, thinking of her as just a real enthusiastic 'Power Rangers' fan.
OMG!! You came by my table!!! I talked to you and now i want to die!— Cat Staggs (@CatStaggs) July 26, 2017
Queen of disguises. Villains from scooby doo are shook— mikasa (@futimah) July 26, 2017
I saw you girl and I was FEELING IT— 🕸Amy S Foster🕸 (@AmyFosterHere) July 26, 2017
Even the official 'Power Rangers' Twitter account weighed in on her outfit.
Seen. Loved. Want more. @Lupita_Nyongo https://t.co/6LsLHJaALN— Power Rangers (@PowerRangers) July 26, 2017
Oh Lupita, we don't deserve your greatness.