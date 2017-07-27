Tributes Flow For Soldier Found Dead In Melbourne Bucks' Party Shower

Rowley was found in the shower of a Melbourne hotel after a buck's party celebration.

A woman who was found dead in a a hotel room in Melbourne's CBD after a buck's party has been identified as Australian soldier Natasha Rowley and remembered in emotional tributes from friends and family.

Rowley was found dead on July 16 inside the shower of one of three hotel rooms at Oaks on Market being rented out by 11 men from NSW and the ACT who were there to celebrate a buck's night.

The 20-year-old Private, who is understood to have joined the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as a graduated soldier for the Australian Army just four months before her death, has been remembered as "a beautiful bubbly girl" in posts to social media from her friends and family.

The young Defence Force member's sister, Alannah Rowley said in an Instagram tribute: "I'll never forget your sweet smile my beautiful sister, I Love You Natasha."

In a statement released last week, the ADF also confirmed Rowley's position in the armed forces and extended its sympathies to her family in light of her death.

"It is with deep regret that Defence can confirm the death of an Australian Army soldier in Melbourne," the statement said.

"Defence extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Australian Defence Force member, and is providing support to the family of the member."

Police were called to the hotel in which Rowley was found, which is on Market Street in central Melbourne, at around 8am on July 16 before taking four members of the buck's party into custody. The men were later released and authorities confirmed the soldier's death was not being treated as suspicious.

It's believed Rowley returned to the hotel room with the men on the night of July 15 before being found wearing denim shorts, a long-sleeved black top and white runners, according to police. The exact cause of her death remains unknown, however police did test for illicit drugs, with the findings findings yet to be released.

Two of the men attending the buck's party told Fairfax Media they initially thought they were being "stitched up" over the death, which police initially treated as suspicious, But they refused to say who the woman was or how they met her.

Some of the buck's group were reportedly spotted downstairs between the hours of 2:30am and 3am on Sunday morning, but what happened between then and the police's arrival at the hotel room five hours later remains unclear.