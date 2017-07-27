Watch Haim Absolutely Nail Shania Twain's 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

In the latest installment of 'reasons why we love Haim', the sister trio have covered Shania Twain's smash hit 'That Don't Impress Me Much' for triple j's Like A Version.

With smooth vocals and plenty of bass face, this cover is guaranteed to not only impress you much, but also make you question whether it's better than the original (don't worry, we're not going to make you choose).

Warning: if you were lucky enough to catch Haim in Byron Bay last weekend, this video probably won't help with easing your post-Splendour blues.

Catch the full clip here: