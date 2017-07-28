Bill Shorten To Announce Labor Push For Republic Vote

Bill Shorten is promising to hold a public vote on whether Australia should become a republic within the first term of a future Labor government.

The opposition leader on Saturday is also expected to back appointing a dedicated minister with direct responsibility for driving a result on the long-running debate.

Under the plan, expected to be announced during a speech to the Australian Republican Movement in Melbourne, the minister would be responsible for putting a preliminary referendum question to the nation by the end of Labor's first term.

The Labor plan would call for a simple yes or no answer on the question which, if answered in the affirmative, would result in another vote on how a local head of state should be elected, according to ABC reports.

"A Shorten Labor Government will take the first real step to an Australian Republic in our first term," Shorten is expected to tell the event. "A Member of our Ministry will have direct responsibility for advancing this debate."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has previously said that he will not push for a referendum until after the Queen dies.

Turnbull was a former head of the Australian republican movement and the main figure behind the failed yes vote during the defeated 1999 republic referendum.