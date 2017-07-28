NSW Labor Vows New 'Wage Theft' Laws To Protect Vulnerable Workers

NSW Labor is talking tough on workplace regulation, vowing to crack down on bosses who rort workers if the party wins government at the next state election.

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley told the state Labor conference on Saturday that bosses who ripped off their workers could even land themselves in jail under a future Labor government.

In a tweet, Foley said Labor would enact a new wage theft law that would make the deliberate failure to pay wages and other entitlements a criminal offence.

First: A new wage theft law – to criminalise the deliberate failure to pay wages and other entitlements. #LabConf17 July 29, 2017

Second: Make head franchisors legally liable for what goes on in their networks when it comes to wages & employment conditions. #LabConf17 — Luke Foley (@Luke_FoleyNSW) July 29, 2017

Third: We'll protect young workers. We'll have workplace inspectors undertake audits & recover unpaid wages & entitlements. #LabConf17 — Luke Foley (@Luke_FoleyNSW) July 29, 2017

If successful at the 2019 NSW election, Foley indicated he would also clamp down on dodgy franchising practices and bolster protections for vulnerable young workers.

According the NewsCorp Australia, Foley is also set to vow to safeguard penalty rates for the state's 300,000 public sector workers.

NewsCorp also reports that the Labor leader wants to set up a "licensing scheme for labour hire companies" due to ongoing concerns about third party operators being used to flout workplace laws.

The strong measures follow media reports of alleged underpayment by big industry players like 7-Eleven, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut and United Petroleum.