The Matildas Just Kicked The World's Best Team's Butt With An Awesome Goal

The Matildas just beat America 1-0. We repeat: Australia's national football team just kicked America's butt in an event called the Tournament of Nations. Or to be precise, Tameka Butt kicked theirs.

Butt, the 26-year-old midfielder who hails from Orange, NSW but plays professionally in Norway, scored the winner. A well taken goal it was too. Showing good use of her body and patience to wait until the ball was in the right spot, she slammed a looping pass home with one decisive touch.

This was Australia's first victory over the Americans at our 28th attempt. We hadn't even drawn with them in 12 years. Hey, all good things come to those who wait, right?

Congratulations @thematildas for your stunning and first ever win over USA in Seattle today! — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) 28 de julho de 2017

The Tournament of Nations is an event taking place for the first time. It features Australia (ranked 7th), Japan (6th), Brazil (8th) and the U.S. (1st), who are the current World Cup holders. The earlier match between Japan and Brazil finished in a 1-1 draw.