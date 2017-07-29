Australian Police Conduct Terror Raids Across Sydney Suburbs

The Australian Federal Police are conducting major counter-terrorism investigations in Sydney.

One man has been arrested and multiple homes have been raided during the ongoing terror-related operations.

The raids are being conducted in Surry Hills, where streets have been closed and homes have been evacuated. Other raids are taking place in Lakemba, Wiley Park and Punchbowl.

A police spokesperson told HuffPost Australia the main concern is the safety of the community.

"The News South Wales counter terrorism team can confirm it is conducting operational activities," a spokesperson said.

"This activity relates to an ongoing investigation. The safety of the community and police members are the primary consideration during this activity."

More to come.