All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Australian Police Conduct Terror Raids Across Sydney Suburbs

    The raids are taking place in Surry Hills, Lakemba, Wiley Park and Punchbowl.

    29/07/2017 6:36 PM AEST | Updated 5 minutes ago
    Yuri_Arcurs
    Counter-terrorism Investigations are continuing.

    The Australian Federal Police are conducting major counter-terrorism investigations in Sydney.

    One man has been arrested and multiple homes have been raided during the ongoing terror-related operations.

    The raids are being conducted in Surry Hills, where streets have been closed and homes have been evacuated. Other raids are taking place in Lakemba, Wiley Park and Punchbowl.

    A police spokesperson told HuffPost Australia the main concern is the safety of the community.

    "The News South Wales counter terrorism team can confirm it is conducting operational activities," a spokesperson said.

    "This activity relates to an ongoing investigation. The safety of the community and police members are the primary consideration during this activity."

    More to come.

    MORE:AFPcrimeNewsraidsterrorism

    More On This Topic