Comedian Chris Lilley Widely Criticised For Controversial Music Video

Australian comedian Chris Lilley has been caught in social media uproar after posting a music video to his Instagram page that shows him wearing blackface.

The video, a remake of Lilley's 2011 song 'Squashed N***a', features a young boy being hit by a truck. The clip opens with an Indigenous boy lying with his limbs splayed.

The post comes just days after a man was cleared of manslaughter charges over the death of a 14-year-old Indigenous boy, Elijah Doughty. Doughty was riding a motorbike when he was hit by the driver of a ute 600 kilometres west of Perth in August 2016.

Days after man who ran down Aboriginal teen was sentenced to 3 yrs, @ChrisLilley posts blackface vid "squashed n-": https://t.co/tgL3WuP18M pic.twitter.com/lVn2hrfG2t — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) July 29, 2017

The video, that racked up more than 30,000 views, has since been removed from Lilley's social media accounts. Lilley has also made his Instagram account private and reportedly blocked followers who criticised his actions.

The comedian has since released an apology to Twitter, saying he apologises "for any hurt caused by the misinterpretation".

On Friday, hundreds of people rallied in Melbourne shouting "black lives matter" to protest the verdict handed down after the driver who killed Doughty was instead handed a three year dangerous driving sentence.

Despite his apology, Lilley's post has been described as "racist", "not funny" and "insensitive".

So Chris Lilley just blocked me after he posted a satire vid. A blackface video of him rapping about being run over. @ABCTV @HBO should... — Tysan Towney (@tysantowney) July 29, 2017

Days after man who ran down Aboriginal teen was sentenced to 3 yrs, @ChrisLilley posts blackface vid "squashed n-": https://t.co/tgL3WuP18M pic.twitter.com/lVn2hrfG2t — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) July 29, 2017

I know someone who follows me will have Chris Lilley in their contacts - tell him, from me; 'Chris, go fuck yourself you tactless gronk' pic.twitter.com/CZ7qro8yq6 — Senator Briggs (@BriggsGE) July 29, 2017

Chris Lilley is a racist and he's not funny pic.twitter.com/aZQvxaeAmy — Amy McQuire (@amymcquire) July 29, 2017

Let's hope Chris Lilley's exit from social media is a permanent one, and that he remains off our TV screens too. #goodriddancetobadracism 😡 — IndigenousX Pty Ltd (@IndigenousXLtd) July 29, 2017