    Woman Hospitalised After Bizarre Sydney Car Crash

    The weird incident occurred early Sunday.

    30/07/2017 7:38 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Sunrise/Twitter
    A woman was freed from her wrecked car on Sunday.

    A woman has been rushed to hospital after suffering serious head injuries during a bizarre car crash in Sydney's inner west.

    Channel Nine reports that the driver, aged in her 40s, slammed into a parked car in Wareemba wedging her vehicle underneath, just before 4am Sunday.

    The victim is said to have lost control of her vehicle.

    The woman was trapped in her wrecked car for around 30 minutes before being taken to hospital.

    She will undergo drug and alcohol testing, Channel Seven reports.

