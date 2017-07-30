NEWS

Australia Tightens Security At Airports After Terror Plot

Australian police arrested four men suspected of planning a terror attack on an aircraft in Sydney. Five properties were searched after a credible tip-off warned of the "Islamic-inspired" terror plot. Counter-terrorism operations are still ongoing with extra security measures put in place. Australian airlines warned passengers to expect delays due to the heightened security situation. The country is worried about the threat of home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East.