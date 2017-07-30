Sydney Faces Hottest July Day On Record

How is your winter going, Sydney?

On Sunday, Sydney temperatures set a new July record, climbing to 26.5 degrees just after 2 o'clock, surpassing the former highest recorded July temperature of 25.9 degrees and officially reaching the same temperature as the January average.

Wait, what? That's right -- Sunday temperatures in Sydney surpassed 26 degrees, the mean temperature for the city in the middle of summer.

Jumpers off, swimwear on!

I'm feeling hot, hot hot!

According to the Bureau of Meteorology however, Sydney's summer-style temperatures are going to be short lived.

Monday temps are set to drop by 8 degrees, to a mild 18 degrees (which, we might add, is still higher than the average for Sydney in July) with showers forecast.

Luckily, many Sydneysiders made the most of the warm weather.

For those of you who missed it, don't worry, summer is only 124 days away.

It might be cloudy but it's still the middle of winter in Sydney and it's shorts weather ☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/imUkVfS01O — Amy Stevenson (@amy_stevenson5) July 30, 2017

A taste of summer in the winter! Sydney's weather today is set to break the warmest day in 27 years! pic.twitter.com/RcKDfpnjti — E_deliciou_S (@e_deliciou_s) July 29, 2017