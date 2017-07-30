Three Men Plead Guilty To Plotting Sydney Terror Attack

Screenshots from a series of lectures uploaded to YouTube by Sulayman Khalid a couple of weeks before he was arrested on Dec 23.

Two men and a teenager have pleaded guilty to planning terrorist attacks on government buildings in Sydney.

The trio -- Jibryl Almaouie, 23, and Sulayman Khalid, 22, and an 18-year-old who cannot be named -- pleaded guilty in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday to conspiring to carry out an act of terror in late 2014.

The plan involved carrying out the attacks with firearms.

Two men and a teenager have pleaded guilty to plotting a terrorist attack on government buildings in Sydney https://t.co/RgOnHF2QTs — smh.com.au (@smh) July 31, 2017

"Not guilty, oh sorry, I mean guilty," Khalid is reported to have said while entering his plea.

Three other men implicated in the plan, Mohammed Almarie, Farhad Said and Ibrahim Ghazzawi, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of knowingly making a document likely to facilitate a terrorist act in April.

Conspiring to do acts in preparation of a terrorist act carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and the trio are due to reappear for sentencing submissions in early October.

The guilty pleas comes just days after counter-terror police raided four homes in Sydney, foiling an alleged plot to bring down an airliner.