Woman Fired For Eating Colleague's $3.70 Chocolate Bar Wins Her Job Back

A German woman who was fired from her job as a care worker after she was accused of eating a colleague's chocolate bar -- valued at $3.68 -- has been reinstated after an employment tribunal in Heidelberg overturned the dismissal.

The 64-year-old, who worked at a home for disabled children, was also alleged to have used a washing machine at work for her own laundry as well as giving a reusable bag (which belonged to a co-worker) as a gift to one of the children, The Telegraph reported.

Last Thursday, Juliane L. successfully challenged her dismissal, with Judge Daniel Obst finding that the use of the washing machine was never explicitly forbidden and that she had no way of knowing that the reusable bag belonged to a colleague.

Obst, however, did not accept that Juliane had replaced the stolen chocolate bar, warning that "taking someone else's property is no laughing matter".

"But this breach could have been punished with a warning," Obst said.

Following negotiations, the 64-year-old reached an agreement with the company, who reportedly handed her a disciplinary warning over the chocolate bar before reinstating her.

However, it would appear that Juliane isn't the only worker getting up to no good in Heidelberg. Another case was heard on the same day involving a journalist who was fired for using her office's post system for her personal mail.

The total cost of the postage she used was reportedly $5.44.