Coming up with new, delicious and easy breakfasts can be difficult, especially if you're someone who gets sick of the same thing day in, day out.

Enter breakfast bowls -- whether it be a smoothie bowl, granola or oats, or savoury bowl -- the perfect way to keep mornings colourful and interesting. And they're super Instagramable, if that's your kind of thing.

Here are eight breakfast bowls to get you started.

1. Rainbow coconut smoothie bowls

From How Sweet Eats.

Smoothies are one of the easiest ways to enjoy fruit, but if you find smoothies aren't filling enough, try a smoothie bowl which is thicker in consistency and topped with toppings like granola, nuts and seeds, or more fruit.

Try this rainbow smoothie bowl recipe.

2. Strawberry coconut granola

From Minimalist Baker.

If you're a fan of muesli or granola, make this sweet freeze-dried strawberry and coconut granola. The granola comes together in about 30 minutes and requires under 10 ingredients, and goes perfectly in a bowl with milk and a dollop of yoghurt.

Here's the recipe.

3. Tex-Mex breakfast bowl

From Cookie and Kate.

Fancy a savoury breakfast? Try this Tex-Mex inspired bowl with fresh pico de gallo, spicy refried black beans, scrambled eggs and avocado.

Get the recipe.

4. Chocolate almond butter overnight oats

From The Healthy Maven.

These chocolate and almond butter overnight oats are sweet, creamy, nutty, and simple and easy to make -- all you need to do is throw all the ingredients into a jar and let it sit overnight.

Get the recipe.

5. Triple coconut granola

From Cookie and Kate.

For a bit of morning crunch, this triple coconut granola will do the trick. The easy granola recipe features coconut flakes, shredded coconut and coconut oil, and is sweetened with maple syrup. Serve in a bowl with yoghurt and fruit, and you're set.

Here's the recipe.

6. Chopped grilled vegetable bowl with farro

From Foodie Crush.

For another savoury start, this vegetarian Mediterranean bowl is filled with grilled vegetables and farro, then topped with a garlicky yoghurt sauce, olives, creamy feta and hummus.

Get the recipe.

7. Double chocolate peanut butter smoothie bowls

From How Sweet Eats.

For the ultimate dessert-for-breakfast, try this double chocolate peanut butter smoothie bowl. Packed with frozen banana, yoghurt, cacao powder, natural peanut butter and chia seeds, this brekkie bowl is rich, creamy and nutritious.

Here's the recipe.

8. Peach and berry overnight oats with chia seeds

From A Saucy Kitchen.

These delicious overnight oats with fruit, chia seeds, cinnamon and maple syrup can be thrown together in about 10 minutes the night before. In the morning, top your bowl with anything you like -- nuts, peanut butter, coconut flakes, fruit or extra cinnamon.

Get the recipe.