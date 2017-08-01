All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Alanis Morissette Is Coming Back To Australia For The First Time In Almost 20 Years

    Ironic? More like iconic.

    02/08/2017 11:01 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    FilmMagic

    If you were just thinking to yourself that it's been almost two decades since Alanis Morissette performed on Australian soil, well isn't that ironic? On Wednesday it was announced Alanis would be coming down under to perform two exclusive dates in January.

    The 'Jagged Little Pill' crooner will be bringing her brand of raw vocals to Melbourne and Sydney, performing songs from her massive career in an "intimate acoustic trio setting".

    Some of Morissette's songs have lasted the test of time, and her hits like 'Ironic', 'You Oughta Know', 'Thank U' and 'Hand in My Pocket' are still considered major bops.

    While she has been busy branching into TV and podcasting -- she had a show called 'Conversation with Alanis Morissette' that launched in 2015 but went on hiatus shortly after due to the birth of her child Onyx Solace in July 2016 -- Morissette is now reportedly working on new music as well as a book.

    Her two Aussie shows, 'An Evening with Alanis Morissette', will play in late January next year, full details below:

    Tuesday, January 23: Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
    Wednesday January 24: ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney NSW.

    Tickets go on sale on Monday, August 7 at 9am AEST, for more information check out the tour website.

    MORE:Alanis MorissetteEntertainmentmusic

    More On This Topic