One Of Four Men Arrested Over Alleged Plane Terror Plot Released

One of the four men arrested over a suspected plot to down a plane during raids across Sydney on Saturday evening has been released.

The man, aged 50, was released on Tuesday night without being charged, police confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The three other men remain behind bars.

A Sydney court on Sunday approved holding the men for up to a week without charge under the Crimes Act.

The men are being held on suspicion of hatching a bomb plot involving a meat mincer with assistance from Islamic State in Syria.

It's understood that the plot was uncovered through tip offs from intelligence agencies in the UK and the United States, prompting police to bring forward raids on properties in four Sydney suburbs. But the Turnbull government has vehemently denied that it was pushed into the raids by British threats to issue a public travel warning about Australian flights.

The four men who were initially arrested -- Khaled Khayat, Mahmoud Kayat, Abdul Merhi and Khaled Merhi -- reportedly have deep connections to Islamic State, including relatives on the front lines in Syria.

Neil Fergus, Chief Executive of the Intelligent Risks Group, has labelled the planned raids the "most significant aviation security threat that we have had in this country for many years."

It has led to ramped-up security at all of Australia's major airports, leading to long queues and extended wait times as passengers were warned by airlines to arrive early for flights.

More to come.

​​​​​​​were arrested