School Girls Cut Off Their Ponytails For A Good Cause

50 students from St. Margaret's Anglican Girls' School in Brisbane have chopped off their ponytails, live on the Today Show, to help people in need.

The girls had their hair cut on Wednesday morning as part of an annual school-run initiative called 'The Ponytail Project'. All the girls' hair will be donated to make wigs for people who have lost their hair due to a medical condition.

'The Ponytail Project' started at the school in 2015, when a member of the St. Margaret's parent community was diagnosed with cancer. As well as the hair donation, the project now also aims to raise money for the Cancer Council Queensland and for the family of Amanda Minotti, a member of the school community who battled cancer.

In 2017, the girls have already raised more than $45,000 smashing their original goal of $31,000.

